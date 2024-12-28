Lehkonen gets 1st NHL hat trick, Avalanche defeat Utah

MacKinnon has 3 assists for Colorado, which wins 4th straight

Avalanche at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Artturi Lehkonen scored his first NHL hat trick, and the Colorado Avalanche won 4-1 against the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday.

Nathan MacKinnon had three assists and Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche (22-15-0), who have won four consecutive games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves.

Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves, and Nick Schmaltz scored for Utah (16-13-6), which has lost three straight after winning four in a row.

Lehkonen scored to make it 1-0 Colorado when he shoveled in MacKinnon’s centering pass from the top of the crease at 11:52 of the second period.

Schmaltz tied it 1-1 at 3:42 of the third period with a power-play goal. He deflected Mikhail Sergachev’s point shot at the top of the crease.

Colorado had killed off 16 consecutive penalties prior to the goal.

Lehkonen made it 2-1 when he located the rebound of Valeri Nichushkin’s shot and put it around the leg of Vejmelka at 14:46.

Rantanen scored into the empty net to make it 3-1 at 18:10 to extend his point streak to 10 games (18 points; five goals, 13 assists).

Lehkonen completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:35 for the 4-1 final.

