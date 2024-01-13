Avalanche at Maple Leafs

AVALANCHE (27-12-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (21-10-8)
7 p.m. ET; SN, ALT, NHLN
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichushkin -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta
Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Jason Polin
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Caleb Jones
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Pavel Francouz (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Bowen Byram (lower body), Miles Wood (illness)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
Martin Jones
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Conor Timmins, William Lagesson
Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Status report
Manson will return after missing two games with a lower body injury. ... Nichushkin did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate Saturday because of an illness but is expected to play. ... Georgiev is expected to make his 12th start in 13 games. ... The Maple Leafs will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss at the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... Jones will make his seventh straight start.