Avalanche at Maple Leafs

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (27-12-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (21-10-8)

7 p.m. ET; SN, ALT, NHLN

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Valeri Nichushkin -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Jason Polin

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Pavel Francouz (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Bowen Byram (lower body), Miles Wood (illness)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Martin Jones

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Conor Timmins, William Lagesson

Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Status report

Manson will return after missing two games with a lower body injury. ... Nichushkin did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate Saturday because of an illness but is expected to play. ... Georgiev is expected to make his 12th start in 13 games. ... The Maple Leafs will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss at the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... Jones will make his seventh straight start.

