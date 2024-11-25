Avalanche at Lightning projected lineups

AVALANCHE (12-9-0) at LIGHTNING (10-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, ALT2, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Jonathan Drouin
Valeri Nichushkin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Logan O'Connor
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly-- Nikolai Kovalenko
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Oliver Kylington -- Sam Malinski
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan, T.J. Tynan
Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Cam Atkinson
Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie -- Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Darren Raddysh
Injured: Nick Paul (lower body)
Status report
Paul, a forward, will miss at least the next three games before he is reevaluated. ... Vasilevskiy did not participate in the morning skate, but is expected to start. ... The Avalanche are not expected to make any lineup changes from a 7-4 win at the Florida Panthers on Saturday.