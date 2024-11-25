Avalanche at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (12-9-0) at LIGHTNING (10-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, ALT2, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Jonathan Drouin

Valeri Nichushkin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Logan O'Connor

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly-- Nikolai Kovalenko

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Oliver Kylington -- Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan, T.J. Tynan

Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Cam Atkinson

Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie -- Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Darren Raddysh

Injured: Nick Paul (lower body)

Status report

Paul, a forward, will miss at least the next three games before he is reevaluated. ... Vasilevskiy did not participate in the morning skate, but is expected to start. ... The Avalanche are not expected to make any lineup changes from a 7-4 win at the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

