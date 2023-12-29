Avalanche at Blues

AVALANCHE (21-11-3) at BLUES (18-15-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, ALT2
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Jonathan Drouin
Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Logan O’Connor
Joel Kiviranta -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Kurtis MacDermid
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Ben Meyers
Injured: Arturri Lehkonen (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko
Mackenzie MacEachern -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker
Injured: None
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Colton will be a game-time decision after injuring his knee blocking a shot during a 5-4 overtime loss at the Arizona Coyoted on Wednesday. ... Meyers, a center, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday and could play if Colton is unavailable. ... Buchnevich will play after missing practice Thursday with an illness. ... Georgiev is expected to start for the sixth straight game. ... Blues interim coach Drew Bannister said there could be some game-time decisions because of illness. ... Binnington will make his seventh start in nine games.