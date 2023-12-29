Avalanche at Blues

AVALANCHE (21-11-3) at BLUES (18-15-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, ALT2

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Jonathan Drouin

Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Logan O’Connor

Joel Kiviranta -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Kurtis MacDermid 

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Ben Meyers

Injured: Arturri Lehkonen (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko

Mackenzie MacEachern -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Colton will be a game-time decision after injuring his knee blocking a shot during a 5-4 overtime loss at the Arizona Coyoted on Wednesday. ... Meyers, a center, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday and could play if Colton is unavailable. ... Buchnevich will play after missing practice Thursday with an illness. ... Georgiev is expected to start for the sixth straight game. ... Blues interim coach Drew Bannister said there could be some game-time decisions because of illness. ... Binnington will make his seventh start in nine games.

