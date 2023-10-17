Avalanche at Kraken
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Tomas Tatar
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard
Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Jaycob Megna
Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body)
Status report
Georgiev will make his third straight start after making 20 saves in a 2-1 shootout win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. ... The Avalanche will dress the same lineup they used against the Sharks. ... Bjorkstrand will move to the second line, and Burakovsky will move to the third line for Seattle. … Tanev, a forward, will miss his third consecutive game. ... Grubauer will start after Daccord made 24 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the St. Louis Blues.