Avalanche at Kraken

Latest News

Coach says Lightning have 'critical game' at Sabres

Lightning face 'critical game' against Sabres, coach says
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Edmonton Mattias Ekholm set for special return against Predators

Ekholm set for ‘special’ return to Nashville with Oilers
NHL On Tap: Avalanche-Kraken for 1st time since playoffs

NHL On Tap: Kraken play Avalanche for 1st time since playoffs in home opener
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game against Flames with Capitals

Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game for Capitals against former team
New York Rangers adjusting well to Peter Laviolette system

Rangers finding early success while adjusting to Laviolette's system
Blackhawks veterans step up against Maple Leafs

Blackhawks find way to defeat Maple Leafs without offense from Bedard
Conroy talks transition to new role with Flames in Q&A with NHL.com

Conroy talks transition to new role with Flames in Q&A with NHL.com
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken

Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken
Peterka set to break out, help Sabres end Stanley Cup Playoff drought

Peterka set to break out, help Sabres end Stanley Cup Playoff drought
Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils
Matthews held scoreless in loss to Blackhawks

Matthews denied hat trick record, Maple Leafs lose to Blackhawks
Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes

Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes
Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery

Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery
Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Avalanche at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (2-0-0) at KRAKEN (0-2-1)

10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Tomas Tatar

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body)

Status report

Georgiev will make his third straight start after making 20 saves in a 2-1 shootout win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. ... The Avalanche will dress the same lineup they used against the Sharks. ... Bjorkstrand will move to the second line, and Burakovsky will move to the third line for Seattle. … Tanev, a forward, will miss his third consecutive game. ... Grubauer will start after Daccord made 24 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the St. Louis Blues.