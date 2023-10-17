Avalanche at Kraken

Status report

Georgiev will make his third straight start after making 20 saves in a 2-1 shootout win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. ... The Avalanche will dress the same lineup they used against the Sharks. ... Bjorkstrand will move to the second line, and Burakovsky will move to the third line for Seattle. … Tanev, a forward, will miss his third consecutive game. ... Grubauer will start after Daccord made 24 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the St. Louis Blues.