Avalanche at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
NHL.com
AVALANCHE (9-9-0) at FLYERS (8-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP+, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Jonathan Drouin

Valeri Nichushkin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Logan O’Connor

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly-- Nikolai Kovalenko

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Oliver Kylington -- Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen

Kevin Mandolese

Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan, T.J. Tynan

Injured: Alexandar Georgiev (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Anthony Richard -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Helge Grans -- Erik Johnson

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost

Injured: Emil Andrae (mid body), Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

Georgiev, a goalie, was on the ice after morning skate; he was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 13 on Sunday, and Mandolese was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League. … Kylington will play after being a healthy scratch for six games. … Ersson, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Monday. … Grans was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL and could make his NHL debut.

