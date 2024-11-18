Avalanche at Flyers projected lineups
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Jonathan Drouin
Valeri Nichushkin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly-- Nikolai Kovalenko
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Oliver Kylington -- Sam Malinski
Justus Annunen
Kevin Mandolese
Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan, T.J. Tynan
Injured: Alexandar Georgiev (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Anthony Richard -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Helge Grans -- Erik Johnson
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost
Injured: Emil Andrae (mid body), Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
Georgiev, a goalie, was on the ice after morning skate; he was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 13 on Sunday, and Mandolese was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League. … Kylington will play after being a healthy scratch for six games. … Ersson, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Monday. … Grans was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL and could make his NHL debut.