Avalanche at Senators projected lineups

AVALANCHE (41-25-3) at SENATORS (36-26-5)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton
Miles Wood -- Jack Drury -- Jimmy Vesey
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton -- Samuel Girard
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Parker Kelly, Logan O’Connor
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Nick Jensen (lower body)
Status report
The Avalanche did not conduct a morning skate following a 2-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Wood and Vesey each could play after missing the past four games as a healthy scratch. … Middleton, a defenseman, could replace Johnson after missing the past six games as a healthy scratch. … Jensen will miss his third straight game; the defenseman was on the ice following the Senators morning skate. ... Ottawa will dress the same lineup it used in a 6-3 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.