Avalanche at Senators projected lineups

AVALANCHE (41-25-3) at SENATORS (36-26-5)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton

Miles Wood -- Jack Drury -- Jimmy Vesey

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton -- Samuel Girard

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Parker Kelly, Logan O’Connor

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Nick Jensen (lower body)

Status report

The Avalanche did not conduct a morning skate following a 2-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Wood and Vesey each could play after missing the past four games as a healthy scratch. … Middleton, a defenseman, could replace Johnson after missing the past six games as a healthy scratch. … Jensen will miss his third straight game; the defenseman was on the ice following the Senators morning skate. ... Ottawa will dress the same lineup it used in a 6-3 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.