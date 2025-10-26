Jack Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Avalanche for 8th straight victory

Brock Nelson tied the game in the third period, and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche (5-1-4), who have lost four in a row (0-1-3), including 3-2 at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Trent Miner made 20 saves.

Arseny Gritsyuk gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 9:09 of the first period with a snap shot from the left circle.

Jack Hughes pushed it to 2-0 just 39 seconds later at 9:48 on a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Miner inside the right post.

Valeri Nichushkin cut it to 2-1 at 12:55 on a snap shot off a rebound from the right hash marks.

MacKinnon tied it 2-2 at 17:03 when he tapped in a loose puck along the goal line. Artturi Lehkonen took the initial shot from the bottom of the left circle that hit the short side post and trickled behind Allen.

Connor Brown scored off a 2-on-0 breakout with Paul Cotter at 12:51 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left circle to give the Devils a 3-2 lead.

Nelson tied it 3-3 at 13:55 of the third when he one-timed a shot from the slot off a pass from Ross Colton from the left post.

New Jersey defenseman Brett Pesce did not play after the first period because of an undisclosed injury. Pesce blocked a shot attempt by Brent Burns at 14:39 and didn't return for another shift.