Marchessault breaks tie in 3rd period to lift Predators past Avalanche

Saros stops 31 of 32 for Nashville, which has won 2 in a row after losing 6 straight

COL@NSH: Marchessault burries it past Wedgewood to put the Predators on top 2-1 in the 3rd

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Jonathan Marchessault broke a tie in the third period to help the Nashville Predators defeat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Justin Barron also scored, and Juuse Saros made 31 saves for the Predators (20-28-7), who have won two in a row after a six-game losing streak. Marchessault has seven points (three goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak.

Sam Malinski scored for the Avalanche (33-23-2), who had won four of their previous five. Scott Wedgewood made 15 saves.

Marchessault gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 9:11 of the third period with a tap in at the left post after Luke Schenn’s slap shot caromed back off the end boards.

Malinski gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 1:15 of the second period. He took a drop pass from Jonathan Drouin on a 3-on-2 rush and scored with a one-timer from above the right circle.

Barron scored for the Predators to tie it 1-1 just 30 seconds later with a slap shot through traffic from the high slot.

Latest News

DeSmith makes 31 saves, Stars hold off Devils

Daccord makes 26 saves, Kraken edge Panthers

Sabres score 5 goals in 1st period, cruise past Rangers

Crosby right back to work with Penguins after 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Nationwide Arena crowd sings ‘Happy Birthday’ for Gaudreau Jr.’s big day

Montour, Mahura get warm welcome in return to South Florida

NHL Buzz: Eberle returns from injury for Kraken against Panthers

Capitals score 8, pull away to defeat Penguins

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Tippett scores twice for Flyers in win against Oilers

2025 NHL Draft to be held in Los Angeles on June 27, 28

Kaprizov ‘going to be out longer than we originally expected’ for Wild, GM says

4 Nations Face-Off final gets massive ratings across North America

Penguins, Capitals wear helmet decals in honor of late broadcaster Lange

Rossi, Wild rally for OT victory against Red Wings

State Your Case: Rangers or Penguins for Stanley Cup Playoff berth

EDGE stats: Binnington’s heroics in Canada’s 4 Nations championship