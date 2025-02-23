NASHVILLE -- Jonathan Marchessault broke a tie in the third period to help the Nashville Predators defeat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
Marchessault breaks tie in 3rd period to lift Predators past Avalanche
Saros stops 31 of 32 for Nashville, which has won 2 in a row after losing 6 straight
Justin Barron also scored, and Juuse Saros made 31 saves for the Predators (20-28-7), who have won two in a row after a six-game losing streak. Marchessault has seven points (three goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak.
Sam Malinski scored for the Avalanche (33-23-2), who had won four of their previous five. Scott Wedgewood made 15 saves.
Marchessault gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 9:11 of the third period with a tap in at the left post after Luke Schenn’s slap shot caromed back off the end boards.
Malinski gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 1:15 of the second period. He took a drop pass from Jonathan Drouin on a 3-on-2 rush and scored with a one-timer from above the right circle.
Barron scored for the Predators to tie it 1-1 just 30 seconds later with a slap shot through traffic from the high slot.