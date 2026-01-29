Avalanche at Canadiens projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

AVALANCHE (35-7-9) at CANADIENS (29-17-7)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Victor Olofsson -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Taylor Makar -- Jack Drury -- Gavin Brindley

Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta

Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Keaton Middleton -- Samuel Girard

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: None

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Ross Colton (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Jayden Struble, Joe Veleno

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. … Wedgewood will likely start the second of back-to-back games for Colorado after Blackwood allowed three goals on 21 shots in his third straight start Wednesday. … Dobes will start consecutive games for the first time since he started four straight from Dec. 3-11; otherwise the Canadiens will dress the same lineup for a third straight game.

