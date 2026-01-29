Avalanche at Canadiens projected lineups

AVALANCHE (35-7-9) at CANADIENS (29-17-7)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Victor Olofsson -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Taylor Makar -- Jack Drury -- Gavin Brindley
Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta
Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Keaton Middleton -- Samuel Girard
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: None
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Ross Colton (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson -- Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Jayden Struble, Joe Veleno
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)
Status report
The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. … Wedgewood will likely start the second of back-to-back games for Colorado after Blackwood allowed three goals on 21 shots in his third straight start Wednesday. … Dobes will start consecutive games for the first time since he started four straight from Dec. 3-11; otherwise the Canadiens will dress the same lineup for a third straight game.