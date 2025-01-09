Avalanche at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (25-16-1) at WILD (26-11-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Tye Felhaber -- Juuso Parsinen -- Jere Innala

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski

Calvin de Haan

Mackenzie Blackwood

Trent Miner

Scratched: None

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Jonathan Drouin (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ben Jones

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Declan Chisholm

Travis Dermott -- David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: None

Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Brock Faber (upper body)

Status report

Colorado did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 3-1 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. … Drouin took part in the skate Wednesday and did not play; Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said then he was “hoping” the forward can play Thursday. …Fleury is a game-time decision because of an illness. ... Brodin, a defenseman, is day to day after blocking a shot during the third period of a 6-4 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. ... Faber, a defenseman, left in the first period Tuesday; there is no timeline for his return. ... Kaprizov, a forward, skated the past two days but remains day to day and will miss his seventh straight game. ... Jiricek will make his Wild debut.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panthers, Lightning to host outdoor games in Florida next season

Warrior Sports bringing sticks to NHL, 4 Nations all the way from Tijuana, Mexico

Gaudreau to have No. 8 jersey retired by Dubuque of USHL

NHL Buzz: Shesterkin back, Kaliyev to debut for Rangers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Boqvist scores twice in Panthers win against Utah Hockey Club

NHL On Tap: McDavid aims to continue success against Crosby when Oilers face Penguins

Trophy Tracker: Celebrini of Sharks picked to win Calder as best rookie

Brind'Amour, Berube share common work ethic leading Hurricanes, Maple Leafs

Utah's 1st game, Crosby's 600th goal among best moments of 1st half of season

Super 16: Golden Knights remain No. 1, Maple Leafs jump 4 spots to No. 5

AHL notebook: All-Star Classic showcases coaching talent

Bedard has 2 points to push streak to 8, Blackhawks defeat Avalanche

Dubois scores twice, lifts Capitals past Canucks in OT

NHL Buzz: Pettersson remains out for Canucks

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin 23 goals from breaking Gretzky's NHL record  

Marchand’s mom imitates her son in funny video