Necas breaks tie late in 3rd, Avalanche edge Oilers in teams' final game before 4 Nations

Necas took a cross-crease pass from Nathan MacKinnon and snapped a shot short side past Calvin Pickard's stick to put Colorado ahead 5-4 at 15:37 of the third period.

MacKinnon, who will represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, had four points (one goal, three assists) and extended his League-leading total to 87 points (21 goals, 66 assists).

Cale Makar, who will also represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, had two goals and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (33-22-2), who have won four of five. Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves.

The Avalanche were playing in back-to-back games following a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each scored twice, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists for the Oilers (34-17-4), who won their previous two games, both in overtime. Stuart Skinner made nine saves on 12 shots in one period of work before being replaced by Pickard, who stopped 17 of 19 shots over the final 40 minutes.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche ahead on the power play 1-0 at 9:48 of the first period, snapping a shot from the top of the left circle through Skinner’s legs.

Draisaitl tied it 1-1 at 10:39, also on the power play, taking a pass into the slot from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and sending a one-timer past Blackwood’s glove.

Makar put Colorado up 2-1 at 11:46 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that beat Skinner glove side.

Perry tied it 2-2 just 36 seconds later, picking up the rebound off of his own shot after Blackwood made the initial glove save, switching to his backhand and lifting the puck over the prone goaltender’s outstretched pad.

Lehkonen, who will represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 12-20, made it 3-2 at 18:08, when he and MacKinnon were sprung on an odd-man rush with a pass up the boards by Devon Toews, another 4 Nations representative of Canada, from Colorado’s end. MacKinnon sent Lehkonen a backhand saucer pass over the stick of Oilers defenseman John Klingberg for a one-timer past Skinner’s blocker.

Makar put the Avalanche ahead 4-2 with a shorthanded goal at 6:39 of the second period after a giveaway by Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard in the neutral zone led to the Avalanche defenseman deking by Connor McDavid and snapping the puck past Pickard’s glove.

Makar became the first defenseman in the NHL with multiple shorthanded goals this season, as he recorded his fifth multi-goal game of the season.

Perry made it 4-3 on the power play at 7:48, taking a pass from Jeff Skinner into the crease and sending a shot off Blackwood’s pad that bounced in off the skate of Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard.

Draisaitl tied it 4-4 at 15:59, deking past MacKinnon in the slot and picking up the rebound off his own shot to mark the sixth time in his career he’s scored at least 40 goals in a season.