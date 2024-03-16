Avalanche at Oilers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
AVALANCHE (42-20-5) at OILERS (40-21-3)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS2, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Valerie Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Zach Parise

Brandon Duhaime -- Andrew Cogliano -- Yakov Trenin

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta, Fredrik Olofsson

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique-- Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

Parise, Lehkonen and Drouin and Parise each is expected to return; Parise missed three games with a lower-body injury, Lehkonen missed two games with an illness and Drouin missed one game with a lower-body injury. ... Wood and Makar each will be a game-time decision because of illness, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. ... Georgiev will make his fourth start in five games. ... Ekholm will return after missing a 4-3 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday because of illness and will replace Stecher. ... Nurse will play after missing practice Thursday. ... Skinner will start for the third time in four games.

