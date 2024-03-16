Avalanche at Oilers

AVALANCHE (42-20-5) at OILERS (40-21-3)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS2, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Valerie Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Zach Parise
Brandon Duhaime -- Andrew Cogliano -- Yakov Trenin
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta, Fredrik Olofsson
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique-- Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
Parise, Lehkonen and Drouin and Parise each is expected to return; Parise missed three games with a lower-body injury, Lehkonen missed two games with an illness and Drouin missed one game with a lower-body injury. ... Wood and Makar each will be a game-time decision because of illness, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. ... Georgiev will make his fourth start in five games. ... Ekholm will return after missing a 4-3 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday because of illness and will replace Stecher. ... Nurse will play after missing practice Thursday. ... Skinner will start for the third time in four games.