Avalanche at Oilers projected lineups
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Juuso Parssinen
Miles Wood -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Calvin De Haan -- Oliver Kylington
Trent Miner
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Keaton Middleton
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Josh Manson (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Tucker Poolman (head), Scott Wedgewood (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Viktor Arvidsson -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner -- Leon Draisaitl -- Vasily Podkolzin
Mattias Janmark -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor Brown
Corey Perry -- Adam Henrique -- Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- John Klingberg
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Troy Stecher
Injured: Evander Kane (hip, knee), Alec Regula (knee)
Status report
This is the final game for each team prior to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston and Montreal from Feb. 12-20 ... The Avalanche held an optional morning skate after having played Thursday. Miner will start after Blackwood started the past six games. ... Perry, who started the previous game on the top line, is being replaced on McDavid's left wing by Arvidsson. Nugent-Hopkins, who regularly fills that role, will continue to center the third line.