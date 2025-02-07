Avalanche at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (32-22-2) at OILERS (34-16-4)

9 p.m. TVAS, SNW, ALT, KUSA

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Juuso Parssinen

Miles Wood -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Calvin De Haan -- Oliver Kylington

Trent Miner

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Keaton Middleton

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Josh Manson (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Tucker Poolman (head), Scott Wedgewood (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Viktor Arvidsson -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Leon Draisaitl -- Vasily Podkolzin

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor Brown

Corey Perry -- Adam Henrique -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- John Klingberg

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Troy Stecher

Injured: Evander Kane (hip, knee), Alec Regula (knee)

Status report

This is the final game for each team prior to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston and Montreal from Feb. 12-20 ... The Avalanche held an optional morning skate after having played Thursday. Miner will start after Blackwood started the past six games. ... Perry, who started the previous game on the top line, is being replaced on McDavid's left wing by Arvidsson. Nugent-Hopkins, who regularly fills that role, will continue to center the third line.

