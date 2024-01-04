Avalanche at Stars

AVALANCHE (24-11-3) at STARS (22-10-4)
8 p.m. ET; BSSW, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin
Andrew Cogliano -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor
Ben Meyers -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson
Samuel Girard -- Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley
Scott Wedgewood
Matt Murray
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist
Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)
Status report
Oettinger was on the ice at morning skate for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 15. The goalie was upgraded from "week to week" to "day to day" by coach Pete DeBoer on Wednesday. … Faksa will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past two games. ... Georgiev will start his ninth straight game for Colorado.