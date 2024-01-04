Avalanche at Stars

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (24-11-3) at STARS (22-10-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSSW, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Andrew Cogliano -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Ben Meyers -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson

Samuel Girard -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley

Scott Wedgewood

Matt Murray

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)

Status report

Oettinger was on the ice at morning skate for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 15. The goalie was upgraded from "week to week" to "day to day" by coach Pete DeBoer on Wednesday. … Faksa will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past two games. ... Georgiev will start his ninth straight game for Colorado.

Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes January 3

NHL Buzz: Karlsson out 2 games for Vegas
2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 10 January 4 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden defeats Czechia, will play for gold
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Brennan Othmann to make NHL debut for New York Rangers

Othmann says NHL debut for Rangers ‘going to be fun’
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Christian Dvorak injury status update

Dvorak out for season for Canadiens with torn pectoral muscle
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for January 4, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 4
Matthews seizes moment for 8th consecutive 30-goal season from start of career

Matthews seizes moment for 8th consecutive 30-goal season from start of career
AHL notebook: Top storylines of 2024

AHL notebook: Top storylines of 2024
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 4

NHL On Tap: Bedard plays Broadway when Blackhawks visit Rangers
32 players in 2024 NHL All-Star Game announced

Initial 32 participants in 2024 NHL All-Star Game to be unveiled
Ilya Samsonov goalie to take time away from Toronto Maple Leafs

Samsonov to use time away from Maple Leafs as 'physical and mental reset'
Toronto Maple Leafs Anaheim Ducks game recap January 3

Matthews scores 30th goal in OT, Maple Leafs rally past Ducks
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings