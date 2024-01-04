Avalanche at Stars

AVALANCHE (24-11-3) at STARS (22-10-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSSW, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Andrew Cogliano -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Ben Meyers -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson

Samuel Girard -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley

Scott Wedgewood

Matt Murray

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)

Status report

Oettinger was on the ice at morning skate for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 15. The goalie was upgraded from "week to week" to "day to day" by coach Pete DeBoer on Wednesday. … Faksa will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past two games. ... Georgiev will start his ninth straight game for Colorado.