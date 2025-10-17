COLUMBUS -- Valeri Nichushkin scored his first two goals of the season, and the Colorado Avalanche extended their season-opening point streak to five games with a 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.
Avalanche defeat Blue Jackets, extend season-opening point streak to 5
Nichushkin scores twice for Colorado; Merzlikins makes 33 saves in loss for Columbus
Brock Nelson also scored his first of the season, Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves for the Avalanche (4-0-1).
Ivan Provorov scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves for the Blue Jackets (1-3-0).
Provorov gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 1:36 of the second period, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Kirill Marchenko.
Makar tied it 1-1 at 10:34 with a wrist shot through a screen from above the left circle.
Nelson put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 at 11:46 by redirecting Brent Burns' slap shot from the point five-hole on Merzlikins.
Dmitri Voronkov appeared to score for the Blue Jackets at 16:15, but the referees immediately waived the goal off because the forward illegally batted the puck into the net with his glove after it first hit his chest.
Instead of a tied game, Nichushkin then extendeded the lead to 3-1 with just four seconds remaining in the period. He got inside position in front and redirected a shot by Sam Malinski under the glove of Merzlikins.
The Blue Jackets had another goal immediately waived off at 16:57 of the third period, this time because of a hand pass from Cole Sillinger.
Nichushkin followed that up again by scoring into an empty net at 18:07 for the 4-1 final.