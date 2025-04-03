Avalanche at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (46-26-4) at BLUE JACKETS (34-30-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Artturi Lehkonen

Valeri Nichushkin -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas

Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton -- Erik Johnson

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Miles Wood, Kevin Mandolese, Samuel Girard, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Erik Gudbranson -- Jack Johnson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Yegor Chinakhov, James van Riemsdyk, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen, Damon Severson

Injured: None

Status report

The Avalanche did not travel until Thursday morning because of weather issues following a 3-2 shootout win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. … Forwards Necas and Drouin each was injured Wednesday; Necas left briefly in the third period because of a neck injury after falling face-first into the back of Blackhawks center Frank Nazar but returned to score the winning goal. Drouin left in the first period and did not return because of a lower-body injury. ... Jack Johnson, a healthy scratch the past four games, will go in for Severson, a defenseman.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Travis Roy Hockey Classic continues to help raise money spinal cord injury survivors, caregivers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Daccord makes 24 saves, Kraken shut out Canucks 

Necas ties it late, Avalanche rally for shootout win against Blackhawks

Ovechkin ‘right there’ after pulling within 3 goals of breaking record

Hurricanes clinch playoff berth, applaud Ovechkin moving closer to Gretzky record

AHL notebook: Luchanko, Chesley among players to watch after CHL, NCAA seasons end

Central Scouting analyzes top prospects for 2025 NHL Draft

Super 16: Storylines for stretch run of NHL regular season

Maple Leafs clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs with win against Panthers 

Ovechkin scores goal No. 892, Hurricanes top Capitals, clinch playoff berth

Rangers top Wild in OT, gain in East wild-card race

Perreault makes debut with Rangers in heat of playoff race

NHL Buzz: Chytil may not play again this season for Canucks

Zuccarello wears custom warmup jersey in honor of Sam Rosen’s retirement