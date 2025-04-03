Avalanche at Blue Jackets projected lineups

AVALANCHE (46-26-4) at BLUE JACKETS (34-30-9)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Artturi Lehkonen
Valeri Nichushkin -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas
Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton -- Erik Johnson
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Miles Wood, Kevin Mandolese, Samuel Girard, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Erik Gudbranson -- Jack Johnson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Yegor Chinakhov, James van Riemsdyk, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen, Damon Severson
Injured: None
Status report
The Avalanche did not travel until Thursday morning because of weather issues following a 3-2 shootout win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. … Forwards Necas and Drouin each was injured Wednesday; Necas left briefly in the third period because of a neck injury after falling face-first into the back of Blackhawks center Frank Nazar but returned to score the winning goal. Drouin left in the first period and did not return because of a lower-body injury. ... Jack Johnson, a healthy scratch the past four games, will go in for Severson, a defenseman.