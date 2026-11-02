Avalanche at Blackhawks projected lineups

AVALANCHE (8-5-1) at BLACKHAWKS (4-9-1)
8 p.m. ET; CHSN+, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Nicolas Roy
Jaden Schwartz -- Nazem Kadri -- T.J. Hughes
Parker Kelly -- Fedor Svechkov -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Noah Juulsen -- Brent Burns
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: None
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Josh Manson (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell – Andrew Mangiapane
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Patrick Kane
Cole Smith -- Ryan Greene – Teuvo Teravainen
Alex Vlasic -- Ian Cole
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Ethan Del Mastro -- Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Kevin Korchinski, Jordan Greenway
Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body)
Status report
The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate. O’Connor will return after missing a 5-2 victory against the Calgary Flames on Saturday to attend his father’s memorial service … The Avalanche assigned forward Gavin Brindley to Colorado of the American Hockey League. Brindley took O’Connor’s place in the lineup Saturday … Byram, a defenseman, will miss his eighth straight game. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said Byram will see a specialist to get him over “the last hurdle.” … Greenway, a forward, could be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.