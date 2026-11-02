Avalanche at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

AVALANCHE (8-5-1) at BLACKHAWKS (4-9-1)

8 p.m. ET; CHSN+, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Nicolas Roy

Jaden Schwartz -- Nazem Kadri -- T.J. Hughes

Parker Kelly -- Fedor Svechkov -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Noah Juulsen -- Brent Burns

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: None

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Josh Manson (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell – Andrew Mangiapane

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Patrick Kane

Cole Smith -- Ryan Greene – Teuvo Teravainen

Alex Vlasic -- Ian Cole

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Ethan Del Mastro -- Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Kevin Korchinski, Jordan Greenway

Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate. O’Connor will return after missing a 5-2 victory against the Calgary Flames on Saturday to attend his father’s memorial service … The Avalanche assigned forward Gavin Brindley to Colorado of the American Hockey League. Brindley took O’Connor’s place in the lineup Saturday … Byram, a defenseman, will miss his eighth straight game. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said Byram will see a specialist to get him over “the last hurdle.” … Greenway, a forward, could be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

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