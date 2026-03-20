Avalanche at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

AVALANCHE (44-13-10) at BLACKHAWKS (26-30-12)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, KTVD, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Nazem Kadri -- Brock Nelson -- Nicolas Roy

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Ivan Ivan -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley

Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar

Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Ross Colton (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen

Andrew Mangiapane -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Lardis -- Sam Lafferty -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Louis Crevier

Ethan Del Mastro

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Sacha Boisvert

Injured: Oliver Moore (lower body)

Status report

The Avalanche likely will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday … Colorado coach Jared Bednar said all four injured players are traveling and are likely to play on its four-game road trip, with Landeskog among those closest to returning; the forward has missed six straight games. ... The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following a 2-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday … Toninato, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday.

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