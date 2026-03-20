Avalanche at Blackhawks projected lineups

AVALANCHE (44-13-10) at BLACKHAWKS (26-30-12)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, KTVD, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Nazem Kadri -- Brock Nelson -- Nicolas Roy
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Ivan Ivan -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley
Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg
Injured: Ross Colton (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen
Andrew Mangiapane -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Lardis -- Sam Lafferty -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Louis Crevier
Ethan Del Mastro
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Sacha Boisvert
Injured: Oliver Moore (lower body)
Status report
The Avalanche likely will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday … Colorado coach Jared Bednar said all four injured players are traveling and are likely to play on its four-game road trip, with Landeskog among those closest to returning; the forward has missed six straight games. ... The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following a 2-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday … Toninato, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday.