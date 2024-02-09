Necas scores hat trick in Hurricanes win against Avalanche

Teravainen has 4 assists; Parise gets 1st goal with Colorado, which loses 3rd in row

Recap: Avalanche @ Hurricanes 2.8.24

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Martin Necas scored a natural hat trick in the first period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 at PNC Arena on Thursday.

Michael Bunting scored, and Teuvo Teravainen had three assists for the Hurricanes (29-16-5), who have won four of their past five games and are 12-3-1 in their past 16. Pyotr Kochetkov allowed two goals on 18 shots. He was relieved at the start of the second period but returned for the third after Antti Raanta (nine saves) left the game with a lower-body injury.

Samuel Girard had a goal and an assist, and Zach Parise scored his first goal of the season in his third game for the Avalanche (32-16-4), who are 0-2-1 in their past three games. Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.

Necas scored on an end-to-end rush to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 1:52 of the first period. He skated through three Colorado forwards in the neutral zone before scoring on a wrist shot from above the circles that trickled in off Georgiev’s blocker.
Carolina extended it to 2-0 at 6:25 during a delayed penalty. Teravainen made a cross-ice pass to Brent Burns, who set up Necas for a one-timer from the right hash marks.

Necas completed the hat trick at 16:51 after Teravainen gathered a rebound and fed a short pass to him for a shot into an open net.

Colorado scored twice in five seconds to cut Carolina’s lead to one. Logan O’Connor fed a backhand across the slot to Parise for a tap-in to make it 3-1 at 19:33 before Girard floated a shot from inside the red line past Kochetkov’s glove to bring Colorado within 3-2.

Bunting pushed it to 4-2 on the power play at 12:06 of the second period off a backhand from Teravainen.

Seth Jarvis was awarded an empty-net goal with 54 seconds left in the third period for the 5-2 final after a slashing penalty on Mikko Rantanen during a breakaway.

Hurricanes stunning rose jersey kicks off Black Excellence Celebration

