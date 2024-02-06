Hurricanes stunning rose jersey kicks off Black Excellence Celebration

During Black History Month, Carolina will sell jerseys with proceeds benefitting local charity

rose jersey canes
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Where there was once a hurricane, there is now a rose.

When the Carolina Hurricanes take the ice for the first time after the NHL All-Star Break, they will be highlighting their Black Excellence Campaign during February, which is Black History Month.

The team campaign includes a stunningly beautiful take on the Hurricanes jersey, designed by Mike Jones, a North Carolina-born artist who owns and operates VIOLET, a freelance creation and design company.

In Jones' unique jersey design, the Hurricanes storm logo is replaced by a large rose on top of an all-black backdrop. Large red numbers on the back and small ones on each sleeve have visible thorns coming out of them.

The right shoulder features the Hurricanes logo and left a "Hockey Is For Everyone" patch to celebrate the NHL's diversity and inclusion initiative.

Jones said he was inspired by late rapper Tupac Shakur's poem "The Rose That Grew From Concrete."

"A rose from concrete can be symbolism for not letting somebody deter you from blossoming or being successful, even if it's in an environment where it doesn't seem possible," Jones told the Hurricanes team website. "No matter the circumstances or adversity faced, you don't let it become who you are and you can still become something beautiful."

The beautifully-designed jerseys will be sold online and at the team shop beginning Tuesday.

Proceeds from jersey sales will benefit a Raleigh community charity that Jones will reveal at Tuesday's game.

Short Shifts

Nylander, Pastrnak review outfits in funny social media video

Comedic icon Larry David shows off Rangers slick new jersey for NHL Stadium Series

Matthews wears custom skates at 2024 NHL All-Star Game to support young fan

Joey Votto attempts to meet every NHL mascot at All-Star Game

Tocchet correctly predicts back-to-back goal-scorers at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Marner stunned by Bobrovsky save in All-Star final, throws glove at goalie

Sabres All-Star Dahlin lends marine biology expertise to Toronto aquarium

Bieber arrives at NHL All-Star Game sporting polka dot oversized jacket

Toews reminds Avalanche teammate Makar not to fall at All-Star Skills Competition

Trocheck’s son Leo scores impressive ‘Michigan’ goal at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

Maple Leafs legend Keon closes out NHL All-Star Player Draft

2024 NHL All Stars shine on red carpet in Toronto

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Lundqvist skates rookie lap for Rangers at Alumni Classic

Lyon asked to explain hockey during book reading to kids

Penguins copy Eller’s warmup to celebrate 1,000th NHL game

Duchene’s kids steal show during dad’s 1,000th game celebration

Gritty makes appearance during ‘Tonight Show’ phone booth segment