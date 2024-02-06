Hurricanes stunning rose jersey kicks off Black Excellence Celebration

Where there was once a hurricane, there is now a rose.

When the Carolina Hurricanes take the ice for the first time after the NHL All-Star Break, they will be highlighting their Black Excellence Campaign during February, which is Black History Month.

The team campaign includes a stunningly beautiful take on the Hurricanes jersey, designed by Mike Jones, a North Carolina-born artist who owns and operates VIOLET, a freelance creation and design company.

In Jones' unique jersey design, the Hurricanes storm logo is replaced by a large rose on top of an all-black backdrop. Large red numbers on the back and small ones on each sleeve have visible thorns coming out of them.