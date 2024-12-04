Avalanche score 5 straight to edge Sabres

Artturi Lehkonen capped the five-goal flurry at 15:38 of the third period when he swept in a rebound in front.

Scott Wedgewood stopped all 22 shots he faced in relief for the Avalanche (14-12-0) in his debut with them. He replaced Alexandar Georgiev, who allowed four goals on eight shots in the first period.

Tage Thompson scored twice, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 38 saves for the Sabres (11-12-2), who have lost four straight.

Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin played one shift in the third before leaving the game with an undisclosed injury.

MacKinnon began the comeback by cutting it to 4-1 at 2:24 of the second period, ending a 10-game goal drought. He intercepted Connor Clifton’s clearing attempt near the Buffalo blue line and skated to the right face-off circle for a wrist shot to the glove side.

Joel Kiviranta pulled the Avalanche within 4-2 at 1:19 of the third period by one-timing a rebound in the low slot. Logan O’Connor then made it 4-3 at 4:30 when he jumped on a rebound and scored from low in the left circle, prompting Sabres coach Lindy Ruff to call a timeout.

MacKinnon tied it 4-4 at 7:39 with his second of the game when he tipped Mikko Rantanen’s point shot over Luukkonen’s left shoulder.

Thompson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 3:22 of the first period. Clifton’s point shot hit the post, and Thompson was on the doorstep to put the rebound into the net.

Thompson followed that by making it 2-0 at 6:39, taking Jason Zucker’s pass from the left point in the near circle and slipping a backhand through Georgiev’s pads.

JJ Peterka scored 11 seconds later to extend it to 3-0, taking a pass through the slot from Zach Benson and snapping it short side from the bottom of the right circle.

Beck Malenstyn pushed it to 4-0 at 11:49. He collected a pass from Nicolas Aube-Kubel at the left hash marks and slid a backhand through the five-hole from in front, chasing Georgiev.