Avalanche at Sabres projected lineups

AVALANCHE (2-0-1) at SABRES (0-2-0)
12:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Jack Ahcan
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Jack Quinn -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Justin Danforth -- Peyton Krebs -- Josh Doan
Mason Geertsen -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson -- Conor Timmins
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Josh Dunne
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Zach Benson (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Neither team practiced Sunday. … The Avalanche recalled Ahcan, a defenseman, from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Johnson, a defenseman, has been scratched by Sabres coach Lindy Ruff in each of the first two games. Ruff said Saturday that Ellis would get a chance to start and make his NHL debut but did not specify when.