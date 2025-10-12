Avalanche at Sabres projected lineups

AVALANCHE (2-0-1) at SABRES (0-2-0)

12:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Jack Ahcan

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jack Quinn -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Justin Danforth -- Peyton Krebs -- Josh Doan

Mason Geertsen -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Conor Timmins

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Josh Dunne

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Zach Benson (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Neither team practiced Sunday. … The Avalanche recalled Ahcan, a defenseman, from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Johnson, a defenseman, has been scratched by Sabres coach Lindy Ruff in each of the first two games. Ruff said Saturday that Ellis would get a chance to start and make his NHL debut but did not specify when.