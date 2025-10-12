Avalanche at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

AVALANCHE (2-0-1) at SABRES (0-2-0)

12:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Jack Ahcan

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jack Quinn -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Justin Danforth -- Peyton Krebs -- Josh Doan

Mason Geertsen -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Conor Timmins

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Josh Dunne

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Zach Benson (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Neither team practiced Sunday. … The Avalanche recalled Ahcan, a defenseman, from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Johnson, a defenseman, has been scratched by Sabres coach Lindy Ruff in each of the first two games. Ruff said Saturday that Ellis would get a chance to start and make his NHL debut but did not specify when.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

State Your Case: Kane or Matthews as U.S.-born all-time leading scorer

NHL Status Report: Soucy out at least 1 week for Rangers with upper-body injury

Canucks' Myers Fined for Slashing

Mammoth's Cole Fined for Dangerous Trip

Bruins confident there's 'a lot build on' promising start to season 

Gadjovich signs 2-year contract with Panthers

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL On Tap: Rangers return home for Capitals after 2 straight road wins

Protas ‘just scratching the surface’ as power forward for Capitals

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Philp scores 1st NHL goal, Oilers defeat Canucks for 1st win

Carlsson gets 3 points, Ducks score 7 to rally late for OT win against Sharks

McCann scores late in OT, Kraken edge Golden Knights

Harley, Stars get past Avalanche in shootout

Jarvis' late goal lifts Hurricanes past Flyers in OT

Marchenko scores hat trick, Blue Jackets top Wild

Schaefer gets 1st NHL goal in home debut with Islanders