Avalanche at Sabres projected lineups

AVALANCHE (13-12-0) at SABRES (11-11-2)

7 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG-B, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Logan O'Connor

Nikita Prishchepov -- Parker Kelly -- Chris Wagner

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Calvin de Haan -- John Ludvig

Alexandar Georgiev

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Keaton Middleton

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Jiri Kulich -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Tyson Kozak

Injured: Sam Lafferty (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)

Status report

O'Connor and Toews each participated in an optional morning skate after they had maintenance days and missed practice Monday. … Colton was on the ice but the forward skated in a noncontact jersey. ... Lafferty is week to week, though the forward's timeline could be on the shorter end, coach Lindy Ruff said Monday. … Samuelsson has begun skating and shown progress but there is no timeline for the defenseman to return. … Greenway skated on his own Monday. It was his the forward's first time on the ice since Nov. 14. He will miss his eighth straight game.