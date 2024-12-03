Avalanche at Sabres projected lineups

AVALANCHE (13-12-0) at SABRES (11-11-2)
7 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG-B, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Logan O'Connor
Nikita Prishchepov -- Parker Kelly -- Chris Wagner
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Calvin de Haan -- John Ludvig
Alexandar Georgiev
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Keaton Middleton
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Jiri Kulich -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Tyson Kozak
Injured: Sam Lafferty (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)
Status report
O'Connor and Toews each participated in an optional morning skate after they had maintenance days and missed practice Monday. … Colton was on the ice but the forward skated in a noncontact jersey. ... Lafferty is week to week, though the forward's timeline could be on the shorter end, coach Lindy Ruff said Monday. … Samuelsson has begun skating and shown progress but there is no timeline for the defenseman to return. … Greenway skated on his own Monday. It was his the forward's first time on the ice since Nov. 14. He will miss his eighth straight game.