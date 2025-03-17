Color of Hockey: Yearwood finding his way as rookie in Estonian pro league

River Yearwood dreamed of being a professional hockey player from the moment he first held a stick as a 7-year-old.

“Something about it just called to me,” Yearwood said. “Once I picked up that stick for the first time, I couldn’t do anything else.”

Yearwood’s dream has taken him nearly 4,400 miles from his Baltimore, Maryland, home to Estonia, where he is a 26-year-old rookie forward/defenseman for Viru Sputnik, a professional team playing in the country’s top-tier Unibet Hokiliiga.

“I didn’t know where, but I was going to do it, play pro,” Yearwood said. “And then the offer came up, I said, ‘Yep, Estonia it is.’”

Yearwood had no points in 16 regular-season games for Sputnik, primarily playing defense.

His improbable journey to play in the Northern European country that borders the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland is a story of an unwavering desire and determination to achieve his dream.