Color of Hockey: HPOC Movement Camp thriving at Hurricanes practice facility

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles the Hockey Players of Color Movement Summer Camp, held July 26-28 at Invisalign Arena, the Carolina Hurricanes practice facility.

Sergio Becom was exhausted but exhilarated from serving as a counselor at the recent Hockey Players of Color (HPOC) Movement Summer Camp in Morrisville, North Carolina, after being a camper last year.

“Just seeing all those kids coming from different ethnicities and just being at a camp and getting exposure that they normally wouldn’t is just awesome to see,” said Becom, a 15-year-old forward for the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes Under-16 A team.

Nearly 50 players from across North and South Carolina, the rest of the United States and Canada attended the July 26-28 camp at Invisalign Arena, the Hurricanes’ practice facility.

It was hosted by HPOC (Hockey Players of Color) Movement, a nonprofit organization founded in 2020 to highlight and nurture players of color in hopes of making the sport more diverse, and the Hurricanes and Carolina Amateur Hockey Association, with support from USA Hockey.

The aim of the camp, in its second year, is to expose more kids of color in the Carolinas and beyond to hockey through a weekend of on-ice and off-ice activities.

“It just brings a lot of people together and celebrates that there are a lot of (players of color) in hockey, said Grant Vallier, a 13-year-old forward from Charlotte.