It’s only fitting that the first “Michigan” goal in Professional Women’s Hockey League history came from Abby Roque.

The New York Sirens forward and Michigan native scored the lacrosse-style goal during Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Charge at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

The goal came early in the third period when Roque snagged the puck in the far corner of the offensive zone, swept around behind the net, then scooped the puck up and around and tossed it into the back of the net.