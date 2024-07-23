Beaudoin has chance to 'change the culture' for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- Upon selecting Cole Beaudoin with the No. 24 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Utah Hockey Club general manager Bill Armstrong didn’t mince words when discussing the 18-year-old center prospect.

“His work ethic might change the culture of our organization,” Armstrong said.

Utah felt so strongly about landing Beaudoin, it gave up a second- and third-round pick in this draft as well as a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche to move up and take him.

“When you see the right player at the right time, and you're like, we'll pay an extra price for the identity that he brings, I'm all in on that kid,” Armstrong said. “He's going to push the pace, how hard we play, and how hard we work off the ice. He's going to help our culture.”

Beaudoin, who signed an entry-level contract with Utah on Monday, sounds like a player who could live up to those expectations.

“I'm someone that's a hard-working, 200-foot centerman,” he said. “I'm someone that will give everything I have no matter the situation. If that's in the gym, if that's in practice, if that's a game, I'm going to give it everything I have and help the team.”