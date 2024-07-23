Beaudoin has chance to 'change the culture' for Utah

Hockey Club gave up 3 draft picks to move up, secure athletic, hard-hitting center prospect

beaudoin-utah-feature

© Candice Ward/Getty Images

By Matthew Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Upon selecting Cole Beaudoin with the No. 24 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Utah Hockey Club general manager Bill Armstrong didn’t mince words when discussing the 18-year-old center prospect.

“His work ethic might change the culture of our organization,” Armstrong said.

Utah felt so strongly about landing Beaudoin, it gave up a second- and third-round pick in this draft as well as a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche to move up and take him.

“When you see the right player at the right time, and you're like, we'll pay an extra price for the identity that he brings, I'm all in on that kid,” Armstrong said. “He's going to push the pace, how hard we play, and how hard we work off the ice. He's going to help our culture.”

Beaudoin, who signed an entry-level contract with Utah on Monday, sounds like a player who could live up to those expectations.

“I'm someone that's a hard-working, 200-foot centerman,” he said. “I'm someone that will give everything I have no matter the situation. If that's in the gym, if that's in practice, if that's a game, I'm going to give it everything I have and help the team.”

Beaudoin drafted by Utah Hockey Club

Considered one of the most athletic and physical prospects available in the draft at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Beaudoin was tied for second in scoring for Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League with 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 67 games last season and had four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games to help Canada win the 2024 IIHF under-18 World Junior Championship.

In addition to his work ethic, Beaudoin has put the time in on and off the ice to be one of the most physical forwards to come out of this draft.

“It's been about five years now where I've really had the mindset of trying to get stronger, trying to get faster, wanting to not only get drafted, but make it to the NHL and have a long career,” Beaudoin said. “I take a lot of time in the gym preparing, stretching, all those kinds of things so that when I'm on the ice, I'm able to go 100 percent every single shift that I can go.”

Beaudoin will most likely head back to the OHL this season, but said he believes it will be sooner rather than later when he makes his NHL debut.

“I feel like with my game style and the way I play, I feel I'm going to try to get it as early as possible,” Beaudoin said. “I'm going to go into training camp and try to make it that year. If not, then I go back to my club team, have a good year, and go into the next year trying to make the team right then and there. I'm going to do whatever I can to do that.”

