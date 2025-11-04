Coaches understand early success builds foundation that lasts all season

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. In this edition, Dan Lambert, former assistant with the Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames, talks about the importance of NHL teams getting off to a good start and setting themselves up for an opportunity to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As a coach, I've seen firsthand how different each team's approach is to the start of the season.

Take a team like the Edmonton Oilers, for example. Over the last few years, their starts haven't been ideal but when you're a top-tier team, a rough start isn't necessarily the end of the world.

For teams that are predicted to finish in the bottom half though, those early games are vital.

You have to get points when you can because the League only gets tougher 30 games in.

Getting off to a good start gives you a cushion that can be crucial later, especially when injuries or slumps inevitably pop up.

It's known that the playoff race starts taking shape before Thanksgiving.

It's not a hard rule, but statistically, if you're in a playoff spot by U.S. Thanksgiving, you've got about a 75 to 80 percent chance of staying there. By then, most teams have played around 25 to 30 games and those first 15 can really determine the trajectory of your season.

For young teams especially, getting out of the gate strong can make a world of difference. When things click early, it builds confidence for both the players and management.

Players get a sense of what works, lines begin to jell and even goaltenders who may have been a question mark entering the season can start to find their rhythm. A good start gives the whole group a sense that the system is working and when players start to see success, they start buying into what the coaches are selling. That's how you build trust.

A lot of that chemistry work begins in training camp. As a coach, I've always liked to approach line combinations a bit differently than just focusing on three-player units. You build the lines around pairs -- two players who complement each other -- and then figure out who fits best with them.