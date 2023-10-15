Coach’s Challenge: SEA @ STL – 12:36 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: St. Louis

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Seattle

Explanation: Video review determined Seattle’s Jared McCann impaired Jordan Binnington’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Vince Dunn’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal. For purposes of this rule, ‘contact,’ whether incidental or otherwise, shall mean any contact that is made between or among a goalkeeper and attacking player(s), whether by means of a stick or any part of the body.”