Coach’s Challenge: NJD @ CGY – 12:31 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Calgary

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is confirmed – Goal New Jersey

Explanation:
Video review confirmed that the actions of Calgary’s Blake Coleman and Rasmus Andersson caused New Jersey’s Nico Hischier to contact Dustin Wolf prior to Jesper Bratt’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

