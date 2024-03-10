Coach’s Challenge: CHI @ WSH – 14:21 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Washington

Explanation:
Video review determined that Washington’s Max Pacioretty preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Aliaksei Protas’ goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 5:46 (14:14 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Capitals score 3 in 1st, ease past Blackhawks

Shesterkin makes 26 saves, Rangers shut out Blues

Tavares breaks tie in 3rd to help Maple Leafs edge Canadiens

Raddysh has 5 assists, Lightning cruise to shutout of Flyers

Bordeleau, Sharks edge Senators, end losing streak at 9 

Toffoli traded to Jets by Devils for 2 draft picks

Tarasenko’s 2 goals, assist spark Panthers past Flames

Emotional Ullmark 'very happy' to remain with Bruins following Deadline

Andreychuk, Richards inducted to Lightning Hall of Fame

Pastrnak scores 40th for Bruins in win against Penguins

Ovechkin, Capitals focused on playoffs after ‘sad day,’ trading Kuznetsov

Kuznetsov ‘grateful’ after helping Hurricanes defeat Devils in debut

Kraft Hockeyville announces top 4 finalists for 2024

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McDavid's point streak ends at 13, Oilers fall to Sabres in shootout

Hurricanes score 3 in 3rd, surge past Devils

Lomberg, son rock matching suits on Kids Day

Predators edge Blue Jackets, push point streak to 11