Coach’s Challenge: ANA @ PIT – 18:20 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Anaheim

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No goal Anaheim

Explanation: Video review confirmed that Anaheim’s Sam Carrick impaired Tristan Jarry’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Ross Johnston’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge