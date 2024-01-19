Coach’s Challenge: MTL @ OTT – 19:45 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Montreal

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Ottawa

Explanation: Video review determined Ottawa’s Parker Kelly impaired Cayden Primeau’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Claude Giroux’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”