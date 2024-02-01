Coach’s Challenge: LAK @ NSH – 6:09 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Los Angeles

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Nashville

Explanation: Video review determined that Cody Glass’ stick contacted David Rittich and impaired his ability to play his position prior to Tyson Barrie’s goal. According to Rule 38.11, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that the goal should have been disallowed due to “Interference on the Goalkeeper,” as described in Rules 69.1, 69.3 and 69.4.”

For purposes of this rule, “contact,” whether incidental or otherwise, shall mean any contact that is made between or among a goalkeeper and attacking player(s), whether by means of a stick or any part of the body.

Latest News

AHL notebook: Top NHL prospects in All-Star Classic spotlight

Color of Hockey: Spence on path to becoming 1st-round pick in 2025 NHL Draft

Super 16: Bruins still No. 1; Oilers continue to climb

1967 Maple Leafs recall historic Cup run ahead of All-Star honor 

Fantasy spin: Lindholm traded to Canucks

Turcotte gets 1st NHL goal, Kings defeat Predators to end 4-game skid

Lindholm traded to Canucks by Flames for Kuzmenko

Pinto, Senators defeat Red Wings in OT

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Canucks fired up to have Tocchet with them for NHL All-Star Weekend

Allvin signs 3-year contract to remain Canucks general manager

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

2024 NHL All-Star Skills lineups announced

NHL unveils 2024 All-Star Legacy Project to revitalize rinks in Toronto

NHL All-Star Weekend community digest

Rookie Watch: Ersson, Bedard lead All-Star team of 1st-year players

Fantilli expected to miss 8 weeks for Blue Jackets with calf laceration