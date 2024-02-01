Coach’s Challenge: LAK @ NSH – 6:09 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Los Angeles

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Nashville

Explanation: Video review determined that Cody Glass’ stick contacted David Rittich and impaired his ability to play his position prior to Tyson Barrie’s goal. According to Rule 38.11, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that the goal should have been disallowed due to “Interference on the Goalkeeper,” as described in Rules 69.1, 69.3 and 69.4.”

For purposes of this rule, “contact,” whether incidental or otherwise, shall mean any contact that is made between or among a goalkeeper and attacking player(s), whether by means of a stick or any part of the body.