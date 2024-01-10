Coach's Challenge: EDM @ CHI – 3:08 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Edmonton

Explanation: Video review determined that Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to Zach Hyman’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 16:57 (3:03 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Anaheim Ducks Nashville Predators game recap January 9

Terry has goal, assist, Ducks top Predators to end 5-game skid
Florida Panthers St. Louis Blues game recap January 9

Tkachuk gets hat trick, Panthers cruise past Blues for 8th straight win
Columbus Blue Jackets Winnipeg Jets game recap January 9

Jets shut out Blue Jackets for 7th straight win, push point streak to 13
Vancouver Canucks New York Islanders game recap January 9

Canucks defeat slumping Islanders for 3rd straight win
Los Angeles Kings Tampa Bay Lightning game recap January 9

Perbix, Lightning rally for OT win against Kings
San Jose Sharks Toronto Maple Leafs game recap January 9

Nylander has 3 assists, Maple Leafs defeat Sharks for 4th straight win
Seattle Kraken Buffalo Sabres game recap January 9

Kraken defeat Sabres for 7th win in row, run point streak to 11
Connor Helleybuck dad entertains Winnipeg Jets fans

Hellebuyck’s dad entertains Jets fans with social media posts during Mentors Trip
Jamie Drysdale joins Philadelphia ready to make team debut

Drysdale expected to make Flyers debut against Canadiens after trade from Ducks
NHL Buzz news and notes January 9

NHL Buzz: Pelech back for Islanders against Canucks
Seattle Kraken Jaden Schwartz playing status returning to lineup

Schwartz will play for Kraken at Sabres after recovery from upper-body injury 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL On Tap news and notes January 9

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers look for 8th straight win, visit Blackhawks
William Nylander tops fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Nylander of Maple Leafs leads fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
NHL betting odds for January 9, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 9
Boston Bruins Colorado Avalanche game recap January 8

MacKinnon home point streak at 22, Avalanche top Bruins in shootout
Charlie McAvoy Auston Matthews EA Sports NHL teammates

McAvoy was video game teammates with Matthews, Keller, Fitzgerald in 'NHL16'