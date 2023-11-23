Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ NSH – 11:56 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Calgary

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Nashville

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that that Calgary’s MacKenzie Weegar gained possession and control of the puck before Alexandre Carrier’s goal and, therefore, it did not meet the criteria of a Hand Pass as described in Rule 79.1, which states, “A player shall be permitted to stop or “bat” a puck in the air with his open hand, or push it along the ice with his hand, and the play shall not be stopped unless, in the opinion of the on-ice officials, he has directed the puck to a teammate, or has allowed his team to gain an advantage, and subsequently possession and control of the puck is obtained by a player of the offending team, either directly or deflected off any player or official.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge