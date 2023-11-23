Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ NSH – 11:56 of the Third Period

Latest News

San Jose Sharks Seattle Kraken game recap November 22

Bjorkstrand has 4 points, Kraken score 7 in win against Sharks
Vancouver Canucks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 22

Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks
Montreal Canadiens Anaheim Ducks game recap November 22

Newhook scores twice, Canadiens defeat Ducks to end 4-game losing streak
Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars game recap November 22

Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights defeat Stars 
St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap November 22

Blues score twice short-handed in 2nd, rally to defeat Coyotes
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 23

Super 16: Bruins remain No. 1; Lightning, Flyers enter power rankings
Calgary Flames Nashville Predators game recap November 22

Predators defeat Flames for 3rd straight victory
Nashville Predators honor former GM David Poile

Predators honor former GM Poile with special pregame ceremony
NHL.com writers give thanks to hockey world on Thanksgiving 

NHL.com writers give thanks to hockey world on holiday 
Evgeni Malkin tough to contain during hot start

Malkin ‘tough to contain’ during hot start with Penguins
AHL notebook: 5 rookie goalies to watch

AHL notebook: 5 rookie goalies to watch
Winnipeg Jets Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 22

Lowry, Jets defeat Lightning in OT for 4th win in row
Edmonton Oilers Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 22

Hurricanes score 4 in 1st, hold off Oilers
Philadelphia Flyers New York Islanders game recap November 22

Islanders end Flyers' winning streak at 5
Buffalo Sabres Washington Capitals game recap November 22

Strome scores with 8 seconds left in OT to lift Capitals past Sabres
New York Rangers Pittsburgh Penguins game recap November 22

Quick makes 32 saves, Rangers blank Penguins
New Jersey Devils Detroit Red Wings game recap November 22

Lyon makes 16 saves, Red Wings shut out slumping Devils
Chicago Blackhawks Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 22

Blue Jackets cruise past Blackhawks, end 9-game slide

Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ NSH – 11:56 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Calgary

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Nashville

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that that Calgary’s MacKenzie Weegar gained possession and control of the puck before Alexandre Carrier’s goal and, therefore, it did not meet the criteria of a Hand Pass as described in Rule 79.1, which states, “A player shall be permitted to stop or “bat” a puck in the air with his open hand, or push it along the ice with his hand, and the play shall not be stopped unless, in the opinion of the on-ice officials, he has directed the puck to a teammate, or has allowed his team to gain an advantage, and subsequently possession and control of the puck is obtained by a player of the offending team, either directly or deflected off any player or official.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge