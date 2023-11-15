Latest News

Markstrom makes 34 saves in return from injury, Flames edge Canadiens
Lindgren stops 35, Capitals blank Golden Knights for 3rd win in row
Pastrnak has 3 points in Bruins win against Sabres
Crosby gets hat trick, Penguins defeat slumping Blue Jackets
Sabres celebrate Okposo’s 1,000th NHL game
NHL Buzz: Novak out 4-6 weeks for Predators 
Capitals arrive with puppies before Canines Night
Maple Leafs of past, present attend premiere of Salming docuseries
OT rule changes, face-off clarity discussed at GM meetings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL general managers discuss cut-resistant protective equipment, available resources
Fox partners with Brooklyn Bagel, to create content series with company
Novak out 4-6 weeks for Predators with upper-body injury
Draisaitl fined $5,000 for actions in Oilers game
Horvat to play at Vancouver for 1st time since trade to Islanders
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Red Wings fans relish 'once-in-a-lifetime trip' to Sweden for Global Series
NHL On Tap: Vatrano, Ducks flying high heading into Nashville

Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ MTL – 4:10 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Montreal

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Calgary

Explanation: Video review determined that Calgary’s Elias Lindholm preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Andrew Mangiapane’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 16:16 (3:44 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.