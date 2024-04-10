Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ DAL – 17:07 of the Second Period

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call overturned – No Goal Buffalo

Explanation: The Situation Room determined that Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin played the puck with a high stick with 2:56 on the clock (17:04 elapsed time) prior to Jack Quinn’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1, which states, in part, that “Batting the puck above the normal height of the shoulders with a stick is prohibited. When a puck is struck with a high stick and subsequently comes into the possession and control of a player from the offending team (including the player who made contact with the puck), either directly or deflected off any player or official, there shall be a whistle.”

Therefore, the clock is reset to show 2:56 (17:04 elapsed time) and no goal Buffalo.

