Challenge Initiated By: Boston

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: No Goal Buffalo

Explanation: Video review determined that Buffalo’s Peyton Krebs and Kyle Okposo interfered with Linus Ullmark by pushing his pad with their stick. The decision was made in accordance of Rule 69.1 (2), which states in part: “Goals should be disallowed if an attacking player initiates intentional or deliberate contact with a goalkeeper, inside or outside of his goal crease.”