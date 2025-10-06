Pronger, Simpson join 'Prime Monday Night Hockey' team

Hall of Fame defenseman to debut Oct. 13; veteran broadcaster named features reporter

NHL_Amazon-Prime
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Chris Pronger and Christine Simpson have joined Prime Video for its Prime Monday Night Hockey broadcast team this season.

Pronger will make his debut on the desk Oct. 13 when Prime Video begins its second season of Prime Monday Night Hockey with a doubleheader. The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings at 4 p.m. ET before St. Louis Blues visit the Vancouver Canucks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

A former defenseman, Pronger played 1,167 NHL games, Pronger won the Hart Trophy as League MVP in 2000 with the Blues; no defenseman has won the award since. He also won the Norris Trophy that season as the League’s top defenseman. Pronger won the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015. He also won the gold medal at the Olympics twice with Canada (2002, 2010).

Simpson joins a broadcast team that also features play-by-play announcer John Forslund and analysts Jody Shelley, Thomas Hickey, and Shane Hnidy, and hosts Adnan Virk, Andi Petrillo, and Blake Bolden. She has held various hockey broadcasting roles for more than two decades, has covered marquee NHL events, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs.On Prime Monday Night Hockey, Simpson will serve as a features reporter, conducting long-form interviews for "Legends of the Game" where key players discuss memorable moments in League history, as well as feature conversations with notable hockey enthusiasts, offering perspectives on the game’s impact on and off the ice.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

‘NHL Fantasy Stars’ game returns for 2025-26 season

Schaefer, No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL Draft, makes Islanders roster

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Ducks forward Strome takes flight with Pacific Airshow pilots

Chara to have No. 33 retired by Bruins on Jan. 15

Trophy Tracker: Demidov of Canadiens preseason choice for Calder as rookie of year

Panthers 3-peat bid, McDavid contract, Olympic hopes among top 2025-26 storylines

Maple Leafs season preview: Eye 'group effort' to replace loss of Marner

Bedard studies Panthers before Blackhawks face champions in season opener

NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 6

Golden Knights season preview: Poised for another Cup run after landing Marner

Zizing ‘Em Up: Overcoming Barkov injury ‘has to be a team thing’ for Finland

Color of Hockey: Peru looking 'to build bridges' on international stage

Sullivan expects ‘mixed emotions’ facing Penguins in debut as Rangers coach

NHL Top Players: Nos. 10-1

‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’ Season 2, Episode 6 looks at Panthers’ 2nd Cup title