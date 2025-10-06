Pronger, Simpson join 'Prime Monday Night Hockey' team

Chris Pronger and Christine Simpson have joined Prime Video for its Prime Monday Night Hockey broadcast team this season.

Pronger will make his debut on the desk Oct. 13 when Prime Video begins its second season of Prime Monday Night Hockey with a doubleheader. The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings at 4 p.m. ET before St. Louis Blues visit the Vancouver Canucks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

A former defenseman, Pronger played 1,167 NHL games, Pronger won the Hart Trophy as League MVP in 2000 with the Blues; no defenseman has won the award since. He also won the Norris Trophy that season as the League’s top defenseman. Pronger won the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015. He also won the gold medal at the Olympics twice with Canada (2002, 2010).

Simpson joins a broadcast team that also features play-by-play announcer John Forslund and analysts Jody Shelley, Thomas Hickey, and Shane Hnidy, and hosts Adnan Virk, Andi Petrillo, and Blake Bolden. She has held various hockey broadcasting roles for more than two decades, has covered marquee NHL events, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs.On Prime Monday Night Hockey, Simpson will serve as a features reporter, conducting long-form interviews for "Legends of the Game" where key players discuss memorable moments in League history, as well as feature conversations with notable hockey enthusiasts, offering perspectives on the game’s impact on and off the ice.