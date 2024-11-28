Reschny scores late, lifts CHL past USA in Game 2 of Prospects Challenge

Victoria forward breaks tie with 1:12 left, is A-rated skater for 2025 NHL Draft

Reschny 1

© Eric Young/CHL

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

OSHAWA, Ontario -- Cole Reschny is no stranger to big moments. So it's not much of a surprise that the forward for Victoria of the Western Hockey League scored the game-winning goal for the Canadian Hockey League in its 3-2 victory against the United States in Game 2 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge at Tribute Communities Centre on Wednesday.

Reschny picked up a bouncing puck in the slot, skated around the left face-off circle and beat U.S. goalie Harrison Boettiger with 1:12 remaining in the third period.

"That was pretty special," Reschny said. "Just getting the opportunity to get out there in the last couple minutes there, it's definitely a big moment. Rising to the occasion, it's a big thing for me, so I was glad I could do it there."

CHL-USA Prospects Challenge: Reschny puts CHL prospects ahead

Reschny has played big in big moments. He tied for the team lead with seven points (three goals, four assists) to help Canada win the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August, and his eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games tied for the Canada Red lead and helped his team win the silver medal at the 2024 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge in January.

This season he leads Victoria with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 22 games and is an A-rated skater for the 2025 NHL Draft in NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list.

"The NHL is my goal, and that's the biggest stage, it's the best league in the world, so you've got to be able to elevate there," Reschny said. "So I think that's obviously a good thing for me to have, just being able to show up and play in big moments. So for sure, I think when push comes to shove I elevate my game as stakes get higher."

It's something CHL coach Kris Mallette has seen firsthand, having coached Canada at the Hlinka and against Reschny with Kelowna of the WHL.

Mallette said he didn't get Reschny the ice time he probably wanted but came up with a pretty good reason.

"I'd like to have had him out there more," he said. "[I told him] I was just resting you up, because I know you're clutch.

"I've seen him do it at the Hlinka, I've seen him do it against us. He's a player that when the game's on the line, he's not afraid to put it in."

CHL vs. USA Prospects Challenge | Game 2 Recap

Here are 3 things learned from Game 2 of the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge:

Desnoyers, Misa make magic

Caleb Desnoyers and Michael Misa never had played together before being put on a line with Porter Martone the past two nights. But they didn't need much time to figure each other out.

"They're both really good players, and it's always fun to play with big talent like that," said Desnoyers, an A-rated skater with Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. "They work really hard too so they made it easy, and we had a good chemistry, so it was fun."

Desnoyers had a goal and an assist, and was named player of the game. The assist came on a power-play goal by Misa, on a play Desnoyers and Misa came up with at the morning skate Tuesday.

"It was a play we designed, for [Martone] to slide down and [Malcolm Spence] to fill the middle and me kind of sneak back door," said Misa, also an A-rated skater, with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League. "That's something we were talking about. Glad it worked out."

Boettiger gets name out early

Boettiger was the youngest player on the ice for either team, and he isn't draft eligible until 2026. But he had the attention of the NHL scouts in attendance after he made 35 saves, many of them high danger.

"It was fun, for sure," the 16-year-old said. "Lots of skill, lots of offense. I was asked to make a lot of saves, which is never a bad thing."

Boettiger is 2-6-0 with a 4.35 goals-against average and .861 save percentage in 10 games with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team, but certainly played better than those numbers Wednesday.

"I think everybody in the building thought he exceeded expectations," U.S. coach Greg Moore said. "It was a great game for him. I played him because he's earned it, and he's deserved it. We come here committed with our players, and we believe and trust in all of them to do the job. I was really proud of not only how he competed, but a lot of his reads and his anticipation of plays. He really stood strong against tough tests."

Boettiger said it's way too soon to think about the 2026 NHL Draft but understands that it's never too early to make a good impression.

"I think it's great," he said. "There's a couple [2026] guys that I've seen that got a chance to show scouts what they can do. I think it's great to get on their radar early."

Aitcheson shows full scope

When he was asked about defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson, Mallette could only smile.

"I don't know much about him but I like him a lot," he said. "I think his movement within the game, in regard to puck handling, his edge work, it's very impressive. The physicality is very impressive. And then the ability, from what I've been told and I've actually watched, he's not afraid to mix it up."

The A-rated defenseman with Barrie of the OHL showcased his full skill set during the two games of the Prospects Challenge, scoring a goal in Team CHL's 6-1 win Tuesday and being a consistent physical presence through both games.

"I think I played my game," Aitcheson said. "I was throwing the body, stirring the pot, and chipping in offensively when I could. I think I displayed that."

Aitcheson (6-foot-1, 196 pounds) had several hard open-ice hits in both games, but it was his goal that was the most memorable, mostly because of how long it took to be noticed.

During a CHL power play in the third period, Aitcheson's shot from the left point was ruled to have hit the crossbar. But about two minutes later, the horn sounded, play stopped, and Canada's goal song played. A replay review showed the shot hit the back bar of the net and bounced back out.

Aitcheson had an idea the puck had gone in, but said when he tried to tell the referees, "They said just play on."

Among his goals for the rest of the season are maintaining the proper balance between physical play and staying out of the penalty box. Mallette is confident he'll be able to do it.

"Real special player, really fun to watch," he said. "And I think just trying to control those emotions, play on that edge, is something that is really special for him."

