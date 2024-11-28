Reschny scores late, lifts CHL past USA in Game 2 of Prospects Challenge

"It was a play we designed, for [Martone] to slide down and [Malcolm Spence] to fill the middle and me kind of sneak back door," said Misa, also an A-rated skater, with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League. "That's something we were talking about. Glad it worked out."

Boettiger gets name out early

Boettiger was the youngest player on the ice for either team, and he isn't draft eligible until 2026. But he had the attention of the NHL scouts in attendance after he made 35 saves, many of them high danger.

"It was fun, for sure," the 16-year-old said. "Lots of skill, lots of offense. I was asked to make a lot of saves, which is never a bad thing."

Boettiger is 2-6-0 with a 4.35 goals-against average and .861 save percentage in 10 games with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team, but certainly played better than those numbers Wednesday.

"I think everybody in the building thought he exceeded expectations," U.S. coach Greg Moore said. "It was a great game for him. I played him because he's earned it, and he's deserved it. We come here committed with our players, and we believe and trust in all of them to do the job. I was really proud of not only how he competed, but a lot of his reads and his anticipation of plays. He really stood strong against tough tests."

Boettiger said it's way too soon to think about the 2026 NHL Draft but understands that it's never too early to make a good impression.

"I think it's great," he said. "There's a couple [2026] guys that I've seen that got a chance to show scouts what they can do. I think it's great to get on their radar early."

Aitcheson shows full scope

When he was asked about defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson, Mallette could only smile.

"I don't know much about him but I like him a lot," he said. "I think his movement within the game, in regard to puck handling, his edge work, it's very impressive. The physicality is very impressive. And then the ability, from what I've been told and I've actually watched, he's not afraid to mix it up."

The A-rated defenseman with Barrie of the OHL showcased his full skill set during the two games of the Prospects Challenge, scoring a goal in Team CHL's 6-1 win Tuesday and being a consistent physical presence through both games.

"I think I played my game," Aitcheson said. "I was throwing the body, stirring the pot, and chipping in offensively when I could. I think I displayed that."

Aitcheson (6-foot-1, 196 pounds) had several hard open-ice hits in both games, but it was his goal that was the most memorable, mostly because of how long it took to be noticed.

During a CHL power play in the third period, Aitcheson's shot from the left point was ruled to have hit the crossbar. But about two minutes later, the horn sounded, play stopped, and Canada's goal song played. A replay review showed the shot hit the back bar of the net and bounced back out.

Aitcheson had an idea the puck had gone in, but said when he tried to tell the referees, "They said just play on."

Among his goals for the rest of the season are maintaining the proper balance between physical play and staying out of the penalty box. Mallette is confident he'll be able to do it.

"Real special player, really fun to watch," he said. "And I think just trying to control those emotions, play on that edge, is something that is really special for him."