Schaefer leads CHL past USA in Game 1 of Prospects Challenge

LONDON, Ontario -- Matthew Schaefer, an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list, had a goal and an assist for the Canadian Hockey League in a 6-1 win against the United States in Game 1 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge at Canada Life Place on Tuesday.

Schaefer (6-foot-2, 183 pounds), a defenseman with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, was named player of the game. He's a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and considered an elite skater with the intelligence and smarts to consistently produce offense.

"I think he's next level," CHL coach Kris Mallette said. "If he makes a mistake, he can find another level to make it better. The calmness he's got, the ability to turn it from just a subtle stride into full steam is very impressive."

Schaefer and forwards Lynden Lakovic (Moose Jaw, WHL) and Cameron Schmidt (Vancouver, WHL) each had a goal and an assist. Forward Michael Misa (Saginaw, OHL) had two assists and forwards Brady Martin (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL) and Malcolm Spence (Erie) and defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie, OHL) each scored for the CHL. Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George, WHL), the only A rated goalie prospect on Central Scouting's players to watch list, had one assist and made 15 saves.

"I got an apple (an assist) ... that's huge," Ravensbergen said with a big grin after the game.

The CHL held a 29-16 shot advantage and was 2-for-4 on the power play. The U.S. was 1-for-6 on the power play.

Jack Murtagh (USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team) scored, and Patrick Quinlan (NTDP) made 23 saves for the United States.

"I'll keep my thoughts on the game short and sweet; they brought it, and we didn't," NTDP forward William Moore (A rated) said. "It's tough and we learn from it. I don't think it was the skill that differentiated. It was the little things, they outworked us, outbattled us."

CHL vs. USA Prospects Challenge | Game 1 Recap

The two-game Prospects Challenge series will conclude at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN).

Here are 3 things learned from Game 1 of the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge:

Schaefer does it all

Schaefer had several eye-opening moments in the game.

First, he had the goal of the night on an end-to-end rush at 5:31 of the second period to give the CHL a 4-0 lead. After collecting the puck from Ravensbergen behind his net, he skated the length of the ice down his right wing and curled a defenseman when he reached the right face-off circle before scoring his goal.

"Honestly, I got the puck from 'Berger' and then I saw some ice to skate, so I skated, and the defensemen were flat-footed so I just cut wide and drove to the net," he said.

CHL-USA Prospects Challenge: Schaefer nets nifty goal to extend lead

Later in the period, Schaefer lost his stick and glove on his left hand but managed to block a shot in the right face-off circle by Conrad Fondrk (NTDP) before skating to the bench.

"I broke a stick and then I lost the glove," he said. "Back in the day, when I played hockey with my brother, he was a big shot blocker. I think I took after him there, but I kind of lost my stick and lost my glove and was just trying to get in the way so I can get a change."

CHL-USA Prospects Challenge: Schaefer lays it on the line for a block

Follow the leader

Porter Martone isn't just an elite, point-producing power forward, but an accomplished leader. The 18-year-old, who is captain of Brampton in the Ontario Hockey League, also served as captain for the CHL in the Prospects Challenge.

It's a role the versatile forward is accustomed to. Martone (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) was captain for Canada's gold medal-winning performance at the IIHF 2024 World Under-18 Championship, scoring 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in seven games. He's medalled four times for his country on the international stage and hopes to do it again if fortunate enough to earn a spot for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"I kind of look at the captaincy as a privilege," Martone said. "Not everyone my age gets to say in their NHL draft year they are captain of their junior hockey team. It's a huge honor and I'm happy to be the captain of my group home in Brampton, and captain for the CHL. I think there's a lot of good leaders surrounding me that have really helped me pave the path."

Martone is just one of three Canadian Hockey League players eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft wearing the 'C' on their jersey this season. The others: forward Nathan Brisson with Val-d'Or of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, and forward Braeden Cootes with Seattle of the Western Hockey League. Cootes, a B rated forward on Central Scouting's players to watch list who was 5-for-7 on face-offs for the CHL on Tuesday, was named co-captain of the Thunderbirds on Nov. 22.

Saving grace

Ravensbergen has made many memorable saves throughout his playing career.

His biggest, however, probably occurred off ice when, as a 12-year-old, he and four friends saved a young boy who was dangling from a chairlift at Grouse Mountain in Vancouver on Feb. 27, 2019.

"We were all skiing ... it was a normal day," Ravensbergen told NHL.com. "When we entered a clearing, we looked to the right and there's a kid hanging off the chairlift. One of my friends had the idea to grab the protective netting on the side of the slop that's used to keep you from going out of bounds. We wrapped the netting around the light posts because there's pads on that and we held it underneath him. Other people joined in to help us hold it ... he fell and we were able to catch him."

Ravensbergen and his friends were honored by the Governor General Julie Payette for their heroism.

"It was cool, especially that age, seeing the story on the news everywhere," Ravensbergen said. "Friends and family were calling us, congratulating us. We were just happy we were able to help, and there were lots of other people, too."

On ice, Ravensbergen is performing well in his second season with Prince George of the Western Hockey League. He is 12-2-4 with a 3.08 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 18 games.

NHL deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman contributed to this report

