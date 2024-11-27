Schaefer leads CHL past USA in Game 1 of Prospects Challenge

LONDON, Ontario -- Matthew Schaefer, an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list, had a goal and an assist for the Canadian Hockey League in a 6-1 win against the United States in Game 1 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge at Canada Life Place on Tuesday.

Schaefer (6-foot-2, 183 pounds), a defenseman with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, was named player of the game. He's a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and considered an elite skater with the intelligence and smarts to consistently produce offense.

"I think he's next level," CHL coach Kris Mallette said. "If he makes a mistake, he can find another level to make it better. The calmness he's got, the ability to turn it from just a subtle stride into full steam is very impressive."

Schaefer and forwards Lynden Lakovic (Moose Jaw, WHL) and Cameron Schmidt (Vancouver, WHL) each had a goal and an assist. Forward Michael Misa (Saginaw, OHL) had two assists and forwards Brady Martin (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL) and Malcolm Spence (Erie) and defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie, OHL) each scored for the CHL. Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George, WHL), the only A rated goalie prospect on Central Scouting's players to watch list, had one assist and made 15 saves.

"I got an apple (an assist) ... that's huge," Ravensbergen said with a big grin after the game.

The CHL held a 29-16 shot advantage and was 2-for-4 on the power play. The U.S. was 1-for-6 on the power play.

Jack Murtagh (USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team) scored, and Patrick Quinlan (NTDP) made 23 saves for the United States.

"I'll keep my thoughts on the game short and sweet; they brought it, and we didn't," NTDP forward William Moore (A rated) said. "It's tough and we learn from it. I don't think it was the skill that differentiated. It was the little things, they outworked us, outbattled us."