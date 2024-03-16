CHL notebook: Younger Xhekaj aiming to join brother with Canadiens

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Florian Xhekaj admits he has allowed himself to see into a future where he would have some very special company in the Montreal Canadiens dressing room.
Xhekaj, selected by the Canadiens in the fourth round (No. 101) of the 2023 NHL Draft, is the younger brother of Montreal defenseman Arber Xhekaj. Other than offseason pick-up hockey, the two never have played on the same team.
"That's just something I look forward to and hopefully I'm able to accomplish that and put on the same sweater as him at the same time," Florian Xhekaj said. "I think it would just be a dream come true playing with him."
With the success each brother has had this season, the chances of it happening is increasing.
Florian Xhekaj, 19, has 55 points (31 goals, 24 assists) in 58 games for Brantford of the OHL, including 18 points (12 goals, six assists) during an 11-game point streak from Feb. 9-March 2.
He has also shifted to center from left wing this season, making his progression that much more impressive.
"For a guy that's been converted from the wing, very impressed with his overall game," Canadiens director of player development Rob Ramage said. "He's really responsible in the [defensive] zone, supporting, not cheating. Then he gets up the ice and offensively, he's around it."