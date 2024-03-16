CHL notebook: Younger Xhekaj aiming to join brother with Canadiens

Xhekaj had played center occasionally growing up, but doing it in the OHL has been an adjustment. Face-offs were an early issue, but he has won 50.7 percent this season. He also has a plus-15 rating, up from the minus-17 he had in 68 games last season.

"I think face-offs were a pretty big challenge for me at the start, not taking face-offs for over a year," Xhekaj said. "My assistant coaches have been helping me in practice a lot. ... I think just that, and obviously in the [defensive] zone, it's different being in the middle. You're supporting every play, rather than being on your own page on wing. It's different, but I think I've adjusted well to it."

The defensive end might be harder to quantify, but the offense Xhekaj has supplied for Brantford is obvious. Some of his success has come from having more of a shoot-first mentality. He's averaging 2.69 shots on goal per game this season, up from 1.44 per game last season, when he had 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) when the team was based in Hamilton.

"My confidence has been a lot better this year," Xhekaj said. "I'm getting touches on the power play and I'm playing with different guys and I think my line's been connecting really well and my confidence has been really good with the puck. I've been making a lot of plays, shooting a lot more. I knew I had a really good shot and last year I don't think I shot the puck that much. This year, anytime I'm in a shooting position, I'm firing it on net."

Ramage has overseen the development of Arber and Florian Xhekaj and said there are some similarities, especially in their physicality and work ethic. Arber, 23, is 6-foot-4, 240 pounds. Florian (6-3, 188) might not reach that size but certainly plays with the same kind of physical edge.

"He's been very, very good being disciplined, as far as not crossing that line," Ramage said. "He's still physical, he still hits hard. ... I wouldn't have said this last year, but you're more valuable on the ice. And he is. His team needs him on the ice. That's discipline. These guys obviously are both gamers. But there's a time where discipline has to take over and be more important than dropping the gloves and taking on a challenger.

"He can impact the game in other ways. But in hockey ways too, not just the physical. And it's really fun to watch what he brings to the table."

Florian Xhekaj set a preseason goal of scoring 30 goals, which he has done, and averaging one point per game, which he's nearly on pace to do. The next goal is joining his brother in the Montreal dressing room.

Ramage certainly is rooting for them.

"These guys are the ultimate team players," he said. "It would be very exciting. I hope it happens, but there's still development along the road here, for both of them."