CHL notebook: Vegas prospect Hemmerling has 'the want' for future in NHL

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Ben Hemmerling didn't get the chance to go through a normal offseason of training following surgery on his right shoulder, but that doesn’t appear to have slowed the Vegas Golden Knights forward prospect one bit.
The 19-year-old leads Everett of the WHL with 82 points (26 goals, 56 assists) in 59 games and is second in the league with 290 shots on goal.
"Whenever you get surgery, it's not the best option," Hemmerling said. "But I put in lots of time and effort into [rehabilitation] this summer, making sure it was strong as possible and ready to go for that for Vegas [training] camp. I think the recovery time on that kind of thing is 4-6 months and I was back in 4 1/2, five. I was happy with how it came along and it feels great."
That level of determination and work ethic, on top of the offensive production, has the Golden Knights excited for Hemmerling's future.
"You never leave disappointed, ever, when you leave the rink and you've watched him play," Vegas director of player development Wil Nichol said. "And that that has been consistent from my time working with him. ... He plays the right way. So the points and the production are great, but he's getting them playing the right way. He's a plus-17 and he leads the entire WHL in shots. He gets pucks to the net. He's got a great shot. He's done great. Ben has the most important piece in the equation when it comes to development, he's got the want, he's got the desire to get better. So he's really easy to work with."
Hemmerling's numbers have improved each of the past three seasons, and this season he was named Everett co-captain, along with forward Austin Roest (Nashville Predators).
"I like to look at myself as a bit of a glue guy," Hemmerling said. "Whenever I can, I keep the room light and joke around with the guys. But I also know when to crack down and get down to business and get a job done. I think that's important, too. I play with a lot of emotion. I like to lead on the ice and off the ice, just mentoring the younger guys and putting my all into every game and practice."