CHL notebook: Vegas prospect Hemmerling has 'the want' for future in NHL

Hemmerling also has grown physically. When the Golden Knights selected him in the sixth round (No. 177) of the 2022 NHL Draft, he was listed at 5-foot-10, 159 pounds. Two years later, he's 5-11, 174, and looking to get even stronger.

"For me it's just hitting the weights, hitting the gym as much as I can," Hemmerling said, "and maybe building up a little bit more muscle going into playoffs and setting myself up for the best playoff run we can have."

Nichol said his trust in the Vegas strength and conditioning staff and Hemmerling's work ethic has him confident the player will get to where he needs to be to be an effective player at the next level.

"Jeff Conkle (associate director of player performance and development/strength and conditioning coach), who's part of our sports science department, we talked to him a lot about this with Ben, and with other players," Nichol said. "He's real confident, and we understand this as an organization, it's not going to be one summer, it's not going to be overnight. It's going to take some time.

"So Jeff Conkle doesn't have any concerns about Ben putting on the right kind of weight and getting up to 185, maybe even 190, but at least 185 pounds. If you look at the NHL rosters, there's guys that play for a long time at 185-190 pounds. The thing about Ben, he's wiry strong, and he's got really good balance. He's really good on his edges. He's one of those mid-size forwards that has a really good success rate when he goes into battles because he's so good on his skates with his balance and his edges. So just added weight, added strength, is going to help him even more so."

As will improving his defensive-zone play, which Hemmerling feels can get better even with his quality plus/minus rating.

"I need to focus on that a little more, my play without the puck," he said. "I like where my game is at when I have the puck on my stick. I'm making plays and creating scoring chances and all that good stuff. But without the puck, just focus in on my positioning and things like that. ... I'm confident in my play with the puck. I know I can play at that speed. Just really cracking down on that one little piece I need to get better at."

Nichol said he's confident Hemmerling will hit every development marker he's aiming for.

"There's no entitlement in this kid," he said. "None. If you look at his path, and if you know his history at all, he was extremely undersized growing up. He doesn't at all have small-man syndrome, but what he's got is he's got a bit of a chip on his shoulder in a good way that drives his motor. I think kind of going through that as a young kid and always being the smallest and pretty light too, he's just always had to overcome that.

"And he's probably always had people who have questioned him because of that. And it doesn't bother him at all. I think it's a fuel for the engine for his motor, and this kid's got a motor. There's no doubt about it."