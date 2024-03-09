CHL notebook: Cowan, Maple Leafs prospect, extends point streak to 31

It was a surprise selection, with Cowan No. 51 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2023 draft, but Maple Leafs assistant general manager, player development Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser said there was something different about Cowan that she and the Toronto amateur scouting staff noticed in pre-draft interviews that pushed Cowan up their draft board.



"I got an opportunity to interview him along the draft process with some of our development staff and some of our management staff, and just to ask him sort of rapid-fire, point-blank questions," Wickenheiser said. "And there certainly was something that jumped out at me, that this kid has got some intangibles that you don't see in every hockey player, and the special ones tend to jump out at you in those environments. Very sure of himself. Not in a cocky way, but just confident … sort of an attitude of, he's not going to be denied, whatever that obstacle is and what gets put in front of him, he's the kind of kid that will find his way around it, and belief in himself, which I think is a fine line to walk, believing in yourself vs. appearing arrogant or overconfident.



"And I think there's a little bit of, 'I'll prove you wrong,' in Easton, just along the way of maybe not being drafted as high as he believed he could be and then being able to perform at every step that he's been in."



Cowan said he saw the doubters after he was selected by the Maple Leafs, but never let it affect him.



"I really just trusted myself and obviously the Leafs trust me," he said. "I'm really happy they believed in me and they're believing in me so that means a lot to me. Whether people love it or hate it that I was a first-round pick … I'm just going to do what I keep doing."



Cowan started to show how smart the Maple Leafs were during training camp, when he had three points (one goal, two assists) in four preseason games. It provided the fuel he needed to make the jump he has this season.



"I felt like I can produce up there so I felt like I could produce down here," Cowan said.