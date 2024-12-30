Blackhawks, Blues prepare for spectacle in finale of 'Road to the NHL Winter Classic'

Patrick Maroon was getting in touch with his artistic side.

The veteran forward joined other Chicago Blackhawks on a visit to pediatric floor of Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a not-for-profit physical medicine and rehabilitation research hospital in Chicago.

“Let’s see who can color best,” Maroon said as he sat down with some kids to test their skills.

It’s one highlight in the fourth and final episode of the “Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic Presented by Enterprise,” which debuts at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT and 4:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet.

The final episode of the docuseries airs prior to the Blackhawks playing the St. Louis Blues in the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The episode features more behind-the-scenes moments with St. Louis and Chicago players, coaches and staff. After coloring, the Blackhawks encourage Cameron Baugh as he tries to stand. The 9-year-old has Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.

“He went from playing football at our hometown league to not being able to walk in a week. But as you can see, he’s doing a lot better now,” Cameron’s mom Kimberly said through tears.

“This is amazing,” she said. “He’s going to be talking about this for quite a while.”

Meanwhile, defenseman Cam Fowler, who the Blues acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman prospect Jeremie Biakabutuka on Dec. 15, is adjusting to life in St. Louis after being the No. 12 pick by Anaheim at the 2010 NHL Draft.

“It’s a fresh start. We really enjoyed our time in Anaheim, had 14 amazing years there. But just looking at where I was at in my career and the future, we felt it was time for a change of scenery,” said Fowler, who was the longest-tenured player on the Ducks and is second in their history in games played (991) behind center Ryan Getzlaf (1,157).

“When I got traded here, my wife was the one who told me, ‘You have a chance to play in the Winter Classic.’ Then I looked that it was at Wrigley Field, which is three-and-a-half hours away from where I grew up (Farmington Hills, Michigan). I’m really excited. My family’s really excited. I think it should be an amazing spectacle and I’m really looking forward to being a part of it.”

There’ll be an even bigger moment for Fowler to celebrate Tuesday: he’ll play his 1,000th NHL game.

“The Winter Classic by itself is such a unique opportunity for players. You can play your whole NHL career without an opportunity to play in that game, and if you wrap that up into also the opportunity to play your 1,000th game. I’m more thankful my family and some friends can be a part of everything, so that’s going to be the coolest part for me.”

As Fowler adjusts to his new team, Blues center Robert Thomas enjoys a little family time with wife Jen and infant daughter Tatum.

“Until eight months ago, my whole life was hockey,” Thomas said about being a dad. “It’s nice to have a little balance. I feel like it limits the roller coasters during the season.”

But hockey is never far away.

“All eyes are on the Winter Classic,” Thomas said. “We’re excited as a family. Those are things you’ve got circled on your calendar. We’re hoping it’s a great game.”

Back in Chicago, former pitcher Ryan Dempster, who played for the Chicago Cubs for nine seasons (2004-12), stands in center field at Wrigley.

“Outside of the 2016 World Series (which the Cubs won), my favorite part ever about Wrigley Field, and I played here for nine seasons, was in 2010 when the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup and they brought it here,” said Dempster, a native of Gibsons, British Columbia.

“(Former Blackhawks captain) Jonathan Toews handed me the Stanley Cup on the mound. I don’t think I ever pitched a game at Wrigley that felt as cool as lifting the Stanley Cup right here.”

It’s a busy day at Wrigley for Dempster, who’s taking Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno and defenseman Alex Vlasic on a tour of Wrigley’s facilities, including the Cubs clubhouse and batting cages. They later took the field, which at the time was in the beginning stages of the rink build.

“It’s actually incredible coming out here now, seeing where we’re going to be with a ton of fans in the stands and an opportunity to make this a great evening and a great event for the city of Chicago and the hockey world,” Foligno said. “We want to make our city proud.”