Blackhawks 'more optimistic' about rebuild, GM says

Confident organization, led by Bedard, is on right track but have struggled this season despite veteran additions

Bedard_Sorenson

© Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Kyle Davidson is disappointed at how this season has gone for the Chicago Blackhawks, but the general manager believes the future is bright.

"I'm probably more optimistic having seen the years our young players are having throughout the organization," the Blackhawks general manager said Monday, three days after Chicago (15-29-5) traded veteran forward Taylor Hall to the Carolina Hurricanes. "I'm probably more optimistic now than I was in the summer in that respect."

A big reason for Davidson's optimism is center Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old leads Chicago with 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 49 games this season. He won the Calder Trophy last season as the NHL's top rookie after having 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games.

Davidson said he likes the steps Bedard has taken.

"I think you're starting to see that offensive creativity blossom over the last little while here and he's got some confidence," Davidson said. "He's got some swagger back, and it's really exciting to see. I think he's playing really, really well, he's skating really well. Last night aside (a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild), I think him and his linemates (left wing Frank Nazar and right wing Tyler Bertuzzi) have really been clicking and it's been really fun to watch."

But the Blackhawks felt they could make strides this season after a flurry of veteran signings on July 1, 2024, including forwards Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen and Patrick Maroon, and defenseman Alec Martinez. Chicago, which has lost seven of eight (1-4-3), is eighth in the Central Division and 31st in the League, the same places they resided at the end of last season (23-53-6).

Rantanen, Necas dealt in 3-team trade that includes Hurricanes, Avalanche and Blackhawks

The Blackhawks fired coach Luke Richardson on Dec. 4 and replaced him with Anders Sorensen on an interim basis. Sorensen, who had been coaching Rockford of the American Hockey League, is 7-13-3 since Dec. 7, his first game behind Chicago's bench (a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets).

"I think he's done a nice job so far," Davidson said of Sorensen. "We've seen a little bit of highs and lows throughout his time with us so far at the NHL level. I think some of the habits and some of the mentality we have as a team has improved, in my opinion.

"I think there's some things we still need to clean up, especially when we're playing with leads, trying to stay on that front foot and trying to keep pushing. But the fact we've been pushing and been able to generate offense earlier in the game and putting the team in a position to have to hold leads is a good thing, and holding leads later into games and getting results has been nice lately."

The Blackhawks have received solid performances from some other young players, including Nazar, 21, who has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 20 games and extended his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists) Sunday. Forward Colton Dach, 22, has four points (one goal, three assists) in 11 games. Defensemen Louis Crevier, 23, has four points (three goals, one assist) in 20 games and Nolan Allan, 21, has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 40 games.

This season has been tough, but the Blackhawks are encouraged by their young talent moving forward.

"For this group at the NHL level, I did expect a little more and we made a coaching change because of that," Davidson said. "That's a pretty big indicator that I didn't feel the group was where they needed to be. So, that in itself is disappointing, but a macro level and much higher-level view, I'm really excited and really happy with where things are headed.

"Like you said, the NHL team, I wish we did have a little more success here in the first half than we have. But it doesn't diminish the progress I think we're making big picture."

