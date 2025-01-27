Blackhawks 'more optimistic' about rebuild, GM says

CHICAGO -- Kyle Davidson is disappointed at how this season has gone for the Chicago Blackhawks, but the general manager believes the future is bright.

"I'm probably more optimistic having seen the years our young players are having throughout the organization," the Blackhawks general manager said Monday, three days after Chicago (15-29-5) traded veteran forward Taylor Hall to the Carolina Hurricanes. "I'm probably more optimistic now than I was in the summer in that respect."

A big reason for Davidson's optimism is center Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old leads Chicago with 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 49 games this season. He won the Calder Trophy last season as the NHL's top rookie after having 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games.

Davidson said he likes the steps Bedard has taken.

"I think you're starting to see that offensive creativity blossom over the last little while here and he's got some confidence," Davidson said. "He's got some swagger back, and it's really exciting to see. I think he's playing really, really well, he's skating really well. Last night aside (a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild), I think him and his linemates (left wing Frank Nazar and right wing Tyler Bertuzzi) have really been clicking and it's been really fun to watch."

But the Blackhawks felt they could make strides this season after a flurry of veteran signings on July 1, 2024, including forwards Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen and Patrick Maroon, and defenseman Alec Martinez. Chicago, which has lost seven of eight (1-4-3), is eighth in the Central Division and 31st in the League, the same places they resided at the end of last season (23-53-6).