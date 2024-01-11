Blackhawks at Jets

BLACKHAWKS (12-27-2) at JETS (27-9-4)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NBCSCH
Blackhawks projected lineup
Rem Pitlick -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman
Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Ryan Donato
Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy
Alex Vlasic -- Jaycob Megna
Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Reese Johnson, Isaak Phillips, Brett Seney
Injured: Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger) Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Seth Jones (shoulder), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Logan Stanley
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Declan Chisholm
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body), Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (illness)
Status report
The Blackhawks will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … Mrazek will make his seventh start in nine games. ... Jonsson-Fjallby will be a game-time decision; the forward did not take part in the Jets morning skate Thursday because of an illness. ... Winnipeg is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Stanley entering the lineup. ... Brossoit will start for the first time since he made 37 saves in a 3-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. ... Connor, a forward, skated in a non-contact jersey with his teammates Thursday for the first time since being injured; he has missed 14 games.