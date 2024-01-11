Blackhawks at Jets

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (12-27-2) at JETS (27-9-4)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Rem Pitlick -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman

Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Ryan Donato

Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy

Alex Vlasic -- Jaycob Megna

Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Reese Johnson, Isaak Phillips, Brett Seney

Injured: Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger) Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Seth Jones (shoulder), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Logan Stanley

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body), Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (illness)

Status report

The Blackhawks will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … Mrazek will make his seventh start in nine games. ... Jonsson-Fjallby will be a game-time decision; the forward did not take part in the Jets morning skate Thursday because of an illness. ... Winnipeg is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Stanley entering the lineup. ... Brossoit will start for the first time since he made 37 saves in a 3-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. ... Connor, a forward, skated in a non-contact jersey with his teammates Thursday for the first time since being injured; he has missed 14 games.

