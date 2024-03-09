Blackhawks at Capitals 

BLACKHAWKS (16-42-5) at CAPITALS (29-23-9)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCH+, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Zach Sanford -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Louis Crevier

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas

Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Ethan Bear -- Alexander Alexeyev

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Hunter Shepard

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body)

Status report

The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Zaitsev will return after missing 19 games because of a knee injury. ... Athanasiou skated Saturday, but Chicago coach Luke Richardson said the forward is “not quite 100 percent ready” and won’t play. … Mrazek and Soderblom will alternate starts for the fifth straight game. ... Lindgren will make his fifth consecutive start. ... Kuemper, who missed a 6-0 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday because of an illness, will dress as the backup. ... Oshie, a forward who has missed six games, Dowd, a forward who has missed seven games and Fehervary, a defenseman who has missed eight games, each skated in a regular jersey Saturday and will travel on the Capitals' five-game road trip that begins at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.