Blackhawks at Capitals 

BLACKHAWKS (16-42-5) at CAPITALS (29-23-9)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCH+, NBCSCH
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Zach Sanford -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Louis Crevier
Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas
Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Ethan Bear -- Alexander Alexeyev
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Hunter Shepard
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body)
Status report
The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Zaitsev will return after missing 19 games because of a knee injury. ... Athanasiou skated Saturday, but Chicago coach Luke Richardson said the forward is “not quite 100 percent ready” and won’t play. … Mrazek and Soderblom will alternate starts for the fifth straight game. ... Lindgren will make his fifth consecutive start. ... Kuemper, who missed a 6-0 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday because of an illness, will dress as the backup. ... Oshie, a forward who has missed six games, Dowd, a forward who has missed seven games and Fehervary, a defenseman who has missed eight games, each skated in a regular jersey Saturday and will travel on the Capitals' five-game road trip that begins at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.